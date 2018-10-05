The matter was highlighted after social media user shared a number of posts where Utsav was being vulgar and talking inappropriately to a woman. Taking cognizance of the allegations against Utsav Chakraborty, AIB issued a statement saying that they have de-listed all his videos from their channel.

Just a few days after Tanushree Dutta claimed that Nana Patekar sexually molested her in 2008 on the sets of a Bollywood movie, former All India Backchod (AIB) member and a renowned comedian, Utsav Chakraborty, has been accused of molesting several women on social media and asking indecent pictures. The matter was highlighted after social media user shared a number of posts where Utsav was being vulgar and talking inappropriately to a woman. Taking cognizance of the allegations against Utsav Chakraborty, AIB issued a statement saying that they have de-listed all his videos from their channel.

The incident seems to have officially welcomed the #MeeToo movement in India as the matter came to light after a woman came forward with a story about a person sending his nudes. The post went viral and several others joined by sharing their side of stories.

The social media users slammed Utasav Chakraborty for his unacceptable behaviour, he apologised in a number of tweets and said that he has no excuse to cover his indecent acts.

Commenting on the matter, comedian Abhishek Upmanyu said that everything that is being said on social media is true. He added that a lot of people knew about his behaviour towards girls but still kept working with him.

In an official statement issued over the matter, AIB further apologised if it had played any role in the tolerance or furthering of this behaviour.

In my head it was just plain sexting. Because I had made up this egalitarian society where women constantly don't get harassed every waking moment of the day. And I would look at myself and say but I'm so woke. I'm not like *those* guys. — Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 4, 2018

But again, that's what every supervillain says to justify their villainry. That oh, look at my tragic back story. Look at my many problems. I'm fully aware I'm doing that right now. But I have to explain my irresponsible behaviour somehow. At least to my self. — Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 4, 2018

My own stories — someday they will all be told. For now I’m helping others speak up. The stories have broken my heart and triggered my own trauma but it’s essential. A woman must support another. We must hold each other up. There are more names.

My suggestion: admit your guilt — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 4, 2018

Utsav, I feel pissed at myself for not telling you this sooner. But you're a creep. We don't need context. — Erekt-angle👼 (@aNuSFW) October 4, 2018

