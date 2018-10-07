Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter account to unleash this good news for his fans. This show will mark another trial by Kapil Sharma to bring back the lost glory and hopefully, it would be able to achieve the same heights. Some of the reports say that Kapil has been working out for a while now to get back in shape and we are assuming it to be the preparations for the show.

The news of Kapil Sharma being back on television was floating on the Internet for a long time but now it has been confirmed by the comedy king himself. Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter account to announce this good news for his fans. This show will mark another trial by Kapil Sharma to bring back the lost glory and hopefully, and hopes are high that it is going to achieve the same heights like The Kapil Sharma Show that turned him to an overnight star. The happy personality has been a host to many comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Family TIme with Kapil and now, he is gearing up for the next hit.

Some of the reports say that Kapil has been working out for a while now to get back in shape and we are assuming it to be the preparations for the show. The incident with Sunil Grover made Kapil Sharma vulnerable in eyes of the audience and eventually, he lost a lot of admiration. Kapil Sharma was a big name before all of this, he even bagged the 3rd rank in the Most Admired Indian Personality List by The Economic Times in 2015.

The comedian has faced his part of struggles and is now trying to overcome the bad times. Kapil Sharma was one of the most adored personalities bagging a huge fan-following but his inability to handle fame and stardom made him lose everything. Now, he will be back to give the laughter does to his fans again with his show on Sony Tv. Here’s how he announced the good news of his comeback:

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

The fans who were quite disheartened from his behaviour with Sunil Grover are also ready to give this talented star a second chance. Although Kapil apologised to Sunil Grover after the incident spread like fire on social media, it is doubtful that Sunil will want to work with Kapil again. According to few reports, when Sunil Grover was asked about the same, he replied saying that they have done a beautiful show together and made lots of people laugh but currently, he is busy shooting for films and he cannot predict the future.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is also producing a Punjabi movie titled Son Of Manjeet Singh which proves how hard he is trying to get his fate to favour him.

