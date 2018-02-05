After facing an year long struggle on his personal as well as professional life, Comedy king Kapil Sharma is reportedly all set to charm the audiences once again with his brand new show on Sony TV. If the latest reports are to be believed, the previous star cast of the show TKSS will also be a part of the show while there can be some new entrants except Sunil Grover. Reportedly, the promo of the show is being shot on this Monday.

He made us laugh, He made the entire country go gaga over his comedy, He is none other than comedy king Kapil Sharma. Last year, the comedian turned actor took a break from his popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ due to his deteriorating health and an overblown rift with his co-actor and close friend Sunil Grover that made quite a few headlines. Just when he was trying to overcome depression and his alcohol dependence, the actor also saw a failed box office performance of his film ‘Firangi’.

To let the bygones be bygones in the previous year, Kapil Sharma is now back in action with a brand new show on Sony TV. If the latest reports are to be believed by Indian Express, a source close to the daily revealed, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The promo that is being shot today would be just an announcement, and a full-fledged one would be shot after the creatives are finalised. The show is expected to launch by end of March.” That’s exciting news for all the Kapil Sharma fans.

Commenting on whether Sunil Grover will be a part of the brand new show, the source added, “No, Sunil is not coming back. The remaining cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be part of the series while there can be some new addition also. The title of the show has also not being finalised. But Kapil and the makers are working hard to make this a bigger and better project,”

Danish Khan, Business Head, Sony had earlier said, “There’s Kapil as an artist, a person, and a show. As a channel, we are really proud of the artist and TKSS has been one of our most successful shows. When a person shoots continuously for one and a half years, they do go through ups and downs. We are no one to comment on his personal life but for us, he has delivered a good show and has been spreading smiles among our audience for a long time. And that keeps us really happy.”