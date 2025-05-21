Comic Actor, ‘Cheers’ Star, George Wendt, Passes Away At 76

George Wendt, the actor who became a familiar face to millions as the affable barfly Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76.

Known for his dry wit and ever-present beer mug, Wendt was a mainstay on Cheers from its debut in 1982 until its final season in 1993. Appearing in all 275 episodes, his portrayal of Norm earned him six consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

A statement from the actor’s spokesperson remembered Wendt as “a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.” The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss.

Raised on Chicago’s South Side, Wendt honed his comedic chops at The Second City, the renowned improv theatre that launched generations of comedy legends. His natural everyman charm made him a favorite in both television and film, with memorable appearances in Fletch, Dreamscape, Forever Young, and the cult classic House. He also famously played Bob Swerski, one of the Chicago “superfans” on Saturday Night Live.

Despite his success, Wendt remained humble about his most iconic role. He once joked about the fake beer he consumed on set: “It not only tastes disgusting, I was afraid of keeling over from high blood pressure. But that’s acting.”

At the height of Cheers, Wendt reportedly earned $200,000 per episode—amounting to around $5 million per season, or approximately $10 million annually in today’s dollars. By the end of his life, his estimated net worth stood at $25 million.

From his roots in Chicago improv to his Emmy-nominated run as Norm, George Wendt leaves behind a legacy built on laughter, warmth, and a barstool that will never be filled quite the same way again.

