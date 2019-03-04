Commando 3 teaser: The much-anticipated teaser of the movie Commando is out and has announced the release date of the film. Full of drama, action and thrill, the movie will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and features Bollywood actors like Vidyut Jammwal Angira Dhar, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Commando 3 teaser: Finally, the teaser of the much-anticipated film Commando 3 is out and is currently creating a lot of buzz on the social media platforms. In order to incite the audience, the makers of the movie have released the teaser to announce the release date of the film. Commando and Commando 2 were known for its action sequences and it is said that Commando 3 will cross all the limits of the earlier series and will be limitless. Full with action, drama and thrill, the movie will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019. The film features the Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is predominately known for his action scenes in the films. The hardworking actor is a trained martial artist and also knows Kalaripayattu when he was 3. The actor is often called with the name–The New Age Hero, who has worked more in Tollywood and Kollywood movies.

Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser of the film. In the video, the actor is seen performing some daredevil stunts which gives a clear idea that Commando 3 will feature some powerpack performances of the hardworking actor. The third instalment of the Commando series is directed by Aditya Datt and will bang the theatres in September. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film also features stars like Angira Dhar, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. Not only this, but the film will also be Bollywood debut for Angira Dhar, who was a part of the Netflix series Love Par Square Feet.

