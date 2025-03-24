Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O'Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy


Conan O’Brien will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. However, the celebration comes amid controversy following President Donald Trump’s recent overhaul of the institution’s leadership.

A Career of Wit and Resilience

O’Brien, 61, was named the recipient of the award in January, weeks before Trump dismissed the Kennedy Center’s leadership and replaced them with allies. Trump justified the move by stating that the previous board members “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” He has since suggested bringing more Broadway shows to the venue and floated granting Kennedy Center Honors status to Sylvester Stallone and Paul Anka.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Though O’Brien generally avoids political commentary, he has taken stands on social issues. In 2011, he officiated a same-sex wedding on his show for his longtime costume designer, Scott Cronick, and his partner, David Gorshein.

From Unknown to Comedy Icon

O’Brien’s rise to fame was unexpected. In 1993, he was an obscure comedy writer when NBC chose him to replace David Letterman on “Late Night.” Over 16 years, he built a devoted fanbase with his quirky humor. However, his transition to “The Tonight Show” ended abruptly after seven months when NBC reinstated Jay Leno. Rather than accept a time slot change, O’Brien exited with a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Since then, he has found success with his TBS talk show, popular podcasts, and the travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go.” His well-received hosting of the Academy Awards has led producers to invite him back next year.

Celebration Amid Controversy

The Kennedy Center shake-up has sparked backlash. The producers of “Hamilton” and actress Issa Rae have canceled appearances, while others, like comedian W. Kamau Bell and cellist Erin Murphy Snedecor, have voiced their discontent during performances.

Mark Twain Prize ceremonies traditionally feature star-studded tributes. With the Kennedy Center’s future in flux, some presenters may address the controversy. O’Brien joins past honorees including Letterman, Leno, George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dave Chappelle. The ceremony will be streamed on Netflix later this year, though an exact date has not been announced.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

 

Filed under

American Humor Conan O'Brien donald trump John F Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

India has imposed anti-du

What Are Anti-Dumping Duties? India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On 5 Chinese Products
A crime unfolded in UP’

Why Did This BJP Worker From UP Kill His 3 Children? Police Makes Arrest
On March 24, 2025, the un

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?
India’s economic stabil

Several Nations, Including Belgium And Egypt Turn To India To Strengthen Trade Ties
newsx

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Si

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Finacial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants; All You Need...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Are Anti-Dumping Duties? India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On 5 Chinese Products

What Are Anti-Dumping Duties? India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On 5 Chinese Products

Why Did This BJP Worker From UP Kill His 3 Children? Police Makes Arrest

Why Did This BJP Worker From UP Kill His 3 Children? Police Makes Arrest

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Several Nations, Including Belgium And Egypt Turn To India To Strengthen Trade Ties

Several Nations, Including Belgium And Egypt Turn To India To Strengthen Trade Ties

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Finacial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants; All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Finacial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants; All You Need...

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?