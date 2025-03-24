Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Conan O’Brien will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. However, the celebration comes amid controversy following President Donald Trump’s recent overhaul of the institution’s leadership.

A Career of Wit and Resilience

O’Brien, 61, was named the recipient of the award in January, weeks before Trump dismissed the Kennedy Center’s leadership and replaced them with allies. Trump justified the move by stating that the previous board members “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” He has since suggested bringing more Broadway shows to the venue and floated granting Kennedy Center Honors status to Sylvester Stallone and Paul Anka.

Though O’Brien generally avoids political commentary, he has taken stands on social issues. In 2011, he officiated a same-sex wedding on his show for his longtime costume designer, Scott Cronick, and his partner, David Gorshein.

From Unknown to Comedy Icon

O’Brien’s rise to fame was unexpected. In 1993, he was an obscure comedy writer when NBC chose him to replace David Letterman on “Late Night.” Over 16 years, he built a devoted fanbase with his quirky humor. However, his transition to “The Tonight Show” ended abruptly after seven months when NBC reinstated Jay Leno. Rather than accept a time slot change, O’Brien exited with a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Since then, he has found success with his TBS talk show, popular podcasts, and the travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go.” His well-received hosting of the Academy Awards has led producers to invite him back next year.

Celebration Amid Controversy

The Kennedy Center shake-up has sparked backlash. The producers of “Hamilton” and actress Issa Rae have canceled appearances, while others, like comedian W. Kamau Bell and cellist Erin Murphy Snedecor, have voiced their discontent during performances.

Mark Twain Prize ceremonies traditionally feature star-studded tributes. With the Kennedy Center’s future in flux, some presenters may address the controversy. O’Brien joins past honorees including Letterman, Leno, George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dave Chappelle. The ceremony will be streamed on Netflix later this year, though an exact date has not been announced.

