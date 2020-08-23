Reliance Entertainment said that they are very confident of releasing '83' and 'Sooryavanshi' on scheduled release dates. Reliance Entertainment CEO Sarkar tweeted that he is certain that they will not have to push the release dates.

Amid the shuttering of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Reliance Entertainment has expressed faith that ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ’83’ will be able to stick to their scheduled release dates on Diwali and Christmas.

The Reliance Entertainment on its official Twitter handle wrote that they were very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation would improve much in time for the release of their awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, on Diwali and Christmas, respectively. Earlier on Saturday, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said that though they are committed to releasing the films in theatres, they do not want to push the release dates any further.

Sarkar tweeted that just to reiterate they were 100 per cent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres, however, they did not want to push the release dates any further. He added that if uncertainty continued on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, they will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD and SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners.

Also read: “Cooker mein se chane kisne”: Rashi-Kokilaben memes flood Internet, here’s why

We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively. pic.twitter.com/sHr0fhMgBm — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) August 23, 2020

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals how she is always misunderstood for a French person

He added, “We will not like to push the release dates further. I am, however, absolutely optimistic that the audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas!!.”

Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama ’83’ features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India’s first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Also read: SSR death case: CBI interrogates Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj