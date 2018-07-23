Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has revealed that she is all set to get her first-ever wax statue at Madame Tussaud in London. The diva made the big announcement during a live session on Facebook. Speaking about the same, Deepika said that she is very excited about it and hopes that her fans will love it as much as they love her in films.

Good news for all the Deepika Padukone fans as the actress is all set to get her first ever wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussaud museum in London. The Bollywood diva, who has won hearts with their spectacular performances in films like Om Shaanti Om, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, Piku, Padmaavat, Tamasha, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani and her latest Padmaavat, announced the same during a live session on Facebook. In the live session, Deepika said that she is quite excited about her wax statue and hopes that her fans will love her statue as much as they love her on the big screen.

Check out her big announcement here:

LIVE from Madame Tussaud's London Posted by Deepika Padukone on Monday, 23 July 2018

