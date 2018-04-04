Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani stars and ex-lovers, Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone will be reuniting for designer Manish Malhotra to walk the ramp for Mijwan 2018. The fashion show will be held on April 9, 2018. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan were last years seen walking the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion Show.

Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone will be reuniting with her close friend and former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for a fashion event. All thanks to Manish Malhotra for getting them under the same roof after Tamasha which was released in 2015. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actors will walk the ramp for Mijwan 2018 organised by Manisha Malhotra. The fashion show will be held on April 9, 2018. Youth President Namrata Goyal said in a statement,”The annual Mijwan Fashion Show brings the spotlight on Mijwan and gives us the means to carry on all the work behind the scenes that MWS does – We run The Kaifi Azmi School and Inter-College for girls, The Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, The Kaifi Azmi Sewing, and Embroidery center. The Sewing and Embroidery Centre started with 40 girls, today it has 400 workers spread over 10 villages in UP.”

