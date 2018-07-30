It is confirmed! After Tiger Zinda Hai's success at the box office, Salman Khan and Kaif will now share the screen for Bharat. Ali Abbas Zafar in an interview with leading daily was noted saying that he is extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. The movie will hit the theatres in June, next year.

After Hollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat, the makers of the movie has confirmed Katrina Kaif as the leading lady of Salman Khan-starrer. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Made under the banners of Reel Life Productions and T-Series, Bharat will hit the theatres next year in June. Apart from Khan and Kaif, the movie will also star Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fateh. The official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father, the director of the movie Bharat in an interview to leading daily confirmed the news of Kaif replacing Priyanka Chopra. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan fans are yet again excited for the two to share the screen. The two ex-love birds were last seen in blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Ali Abbas Zafar was noted saying that he is extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. The makers of Bharat have had exciting collaborations in the past with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for this project.

Soon after the director confirmed Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Salman Khan’s Bharat, fans were excited to know who is going to join the Bharat team as a leading lady. Many fans took to social media to suggest the makers some A-listers for the replacement to which Zafar tweeted.

Yes yes yes … we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules …. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

Earlier, Ali Abbass Zafar who will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif for the third time after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai confirmed Quantico star Priyanka Chopra who is in news for all good reasons, exit from the movie that will hit the theatres on Eid, 2019.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

