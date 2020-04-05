Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla recently made their relationship official by sharing a cozy picture on Instagram. Take a look—

After hiding about their bond for a long time from their fans, finally, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla recently made their relationship official by sharing a cozy picture with each other on Instagram. In the picture shared by the duo, both are seen lost in each other with interesting captions. Talking about their relationship, Priyank and Benafsha Soonawalla became friends during Bigg Boss 11. While everyone were always suspicious about their bond, both of them gave major friendship goals inside Bigg Boss.

At that time, both of them were in a relationship. While Priyank was dating MTV Roadies contestant Divya Agarwal, Benafsha Soonawalla was in a relationship with Varun Sood. Not just this, even their partners raised doubts about their growing bond inside the house and Divya also entered Bigg Boss to put an end to her relationship with Priyank.

Soon Priyank and Benafsha had a breakup with their respective partners and both of them started hanging out as friends. It seems that their close bond ended building feeling for each other and now after a long time, both of them accepted dating each other during this lockdown.

On the work front, Priyank Sharma was also seen with his Bigg Boss buddy Hina Khan and both of them were seen in a music video Raanjhana which was sung by Arijit Singh and was written by Raqueeb Alam. The song released last year in December and garnered more than 40 million views on YouTube. It was a love ballad which showcased sizzling chemistry between Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan.

