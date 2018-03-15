Reliance Entertainment, Plan C studios spearheaded by Neeraj Pandey and Y Not Studios headed by S Sashikanth are joining hands for the Hindi remake of 2017’s blockbuster Tamil film titled Vikram Vedha which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The much talked about Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha will be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri who previously directed the original film as well.

Popular Tamil film Vikram Vedha is getting a Hindi remake and fans are extremely excited. According to latest media reports, Reliance Entertainment, Plan C studios spearheaded by Neeraj Pandey and Y Not Studios headed by S Sashikanth are collaborating for the Hindi remake of 2017’s super-hit film Vikram Vedha. The original Tamil film featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and the film was one of the highest grosser of that year. However, although the star cast of the Hindi remake has not been revealed yet, the remake will be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri who previously directed the original film as well.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, confirming the news took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday to announce the remake of Vikram Vedha and wrote, “VikramVedha in Hindi… Reliance Entertainment, Plan C Studios [spearheaded by Neeraj Pandey] and Y Not Studios [headed by S Sashikanth] to remake the much-loved Tamil film in Hindi… Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, will direct Hindi remake.” The original film also featured Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Kathir in prominent roles but the cast of the Hindi remake is yet to be unveiled.

#BreakingNews: #VikramVedha in Hindi… Reliance Entertainment, Plan C Studios [spearheaded by Neeraj Pandey] and Y Not Studios [headed by S Sashikanth] to remake the much-loved Tamil film in Hindi… Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, will direct Hindi remake. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

Speaking about the project, S Sashikanth of Y Not Studios said “After our two successful co-productions in Hindi, Saala Khadoos and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Rajkumar Hirani and Anand L. Rai respectively, we are super excited to join hands with Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C studios spearheaded by the dynamic Neeraj Pandey for our third production. With this great team, we are looking forward to a blockbuster Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.”

