After mesmerising their fans with their adorable chemistry in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Nach Baliye, small screen couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have finally tied the knot in a private ceremony. From Ddlj inspired pre wedding photoshoot to adorable mehendi and haldi photos floating on social media, Shoaika fans have been waiting for this day since quite some time. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Shoaib’s native place in Madaha village near Lucknow and just had close friends and family in attendance.

In the photos, Dipika looks ever so stunning in a fuchsia pink bridal lehenga while Shoaib is perfectly complimenting his begum jaan in a light pink sherwani. The beautiful bride shared an adorable photo of the duo from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram account and captioned, “I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!! #dodilmilrahehain” Although the wedding was a low-key ceremony, the Nach Baliye couple does plan to organise a big fat reception in Mumbai on January 26th for their friends from the television industry.

In an interview with a leading daily, Dipika had earlier revealed, “Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other’s life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us. I always believe that there’s a phase in every relationship where you are madly in love in the beginning, then you madly fight and then you cross that to have a very strong relationship. I think we have already crossed the fight stage so now we share a very matured equation and our base is very strong because we love each other a lot and with the matured understanding it just clicks perfectly.”

