Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Mihika Verma has become a proud mommy as she has welcomed her baby boy. The television actress, who got hitched to NRI businessman Anand Kapai back in April 2016, has given birth to a cute little baby boy, according to media reports.

Remember the pretty actress Mihika Varma from Ekta Kapoor’s popular television soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? The diva, who played Mihika Iyer in Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel’s popular telly serial, has welcomed a baby boy in her family and has now become a proud mommy! The television actress, who got hitched to NRI businessman Anand Kapai back in April 2016, has given birth to a cute little baby boy, according to media reports. Mihika, on Monday morning, shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Mihika’s brother Mishkat Varma, confirming the new told the media that Mihika has delivered a baby boy but does not want to speak to media about it and will do it when she is comfortable. He further said that Mihika does not want any publicity or paparazzi around her currently.

This will be her first child with hubby Anand Kapai. Mihika played the role of Devyanka Tripathi aka Ishita’s sister in Ekta Kapoor’s popular telly series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but had quit her acting career post her marriage.

Knock knock…❤️ A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

According to reports, it has been three months since Mihika Verma has delivered the baby boy and will share the name of the little angel and his photos with her fans soon. We wish them all a happy bonding time.

After winning the title of Miss India International and representing India in Miss International 2004, Mihika made her small screen debut in Viruddh after which she featured in several telly shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Yeh Hai AashiquiTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among many others.

However, Mihika Verma became a household name after she featured in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Television actors such as Anita Hassanandani, Shrireen Mirza, Neena Kulkarni, among others have congratulated her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More