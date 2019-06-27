The release of the newest installment in the Conjuring Universe, Annabelle Comes Home, which is set to hit theatres on June 28, is one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. Before you watch the film, here is a comprehensive ranking of all the films up until now. Read the article to know more.

Ever since the release of the first Conjuring film in 2013 that terrified millions of people across the world, the series has evolved immensely, spanning a total of 6 films, with a 7th one on the horizon. The latest installment in the franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, is set to hit the theatres this Friday, June 28.

As is the trend with movies of this decade, the makers of the Conjuring were quick to pounce on creating a separate ‘Conjuring Universe’. The first Conjuring film gave rise to the Anabelle films while Conjuring 2 set up the creation of 2018’s The Nun.

The release of 2013’s Conjuring helped the series create an unshakable base. But this strong start gave way to a franchise of increasing mediocrity, laced with a few standout exceptions. That being said, here is a comprehensive ranking of all the films in the Conjuring Universe that have been released until now, ranked from worst to best.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The most recent installment in the Conjuring Universe proves to be its weakest one yet. Newcomer Michael Chaves directing the film did it no favors. The story is inspired by the Mexican folktale of La Llorona and follows the story of a vengeful spirit that claims children as her own (i.e, kills them).

With the series being a complete success, this film seems like a desperate cash grab by attempting to reach a wider Latin audience through the exploration of popular Latin folklore. The storyline is shallow with hollow characters. Thus, the film cements itself in the bottom spot.

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle’s story follows the Annabelle doll as it wreaks havoc wherever it goes. The movie is a painful bore, relying on intense background music and jump scares to create most of its horror. The first half of the film essentially follows a pregnant lady as she wanders around her house as scary occurrences take place while the second half consists of a woman with a newborn child as she wanders around the house as scary occurrences take place.

The female lead is a nervous wreck and the movie goes through the motions without any major character development. It’s a shame since the film has a lot of potential but severely lacked proper direction. This, no doubt, was a product of director John R Leonetti, who directed Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, one of the worst movies to ever be made.

The Nun (2019)

The Nun takes the franchise in a completely different direction, taking place in a remote church somewhere in Romania. The film was hyped up immensely owing to the terrifyingly brilliant villain (the Nun) that was introduced in Conjuring 2 and the creepy setting where the movie was filmed.

The Nun is an origin story for the vengeful spirit which had fans petrified when the film was announced and disappointed when they left theatres. The film again relies on jump scares and eerie music to create its scares with a paper-thin plot.

The characters themselves are one dimensional with all major character development taking place through flashback rather than taking the audience on a journey. The characters, who although are decently played, are not even relatable.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The origin story of the Annabelle doll proves to be a step up from its predecessor, 2014’s Annabelle, in almost every facet. The film knows how to properly build tension and translate that tension into proper and effective scares.

The story revolves around a set of orphans in a location unknown to them, bolstering the feeling of isolation and being trapped with no escape. The movie slowly and effectively builds up tension throughout the film, with there not being many outright scares in the first half.

The second half is riddled with jump scares and disturbing imagery which finally culminates into the climax. Although expectations for the film were not very high, Annabelle: Creation was a welcome surprise that was needed after the disappointment that was the first Annabelle film.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The second part of the insanely successful first film, The Conjuring 2 came with a much bigger budget which is quite apparent with everything about the film trying to go bigger and better than the first film. The only aspect that holds the film back from taking the top spot in the franchise is the odd pacing.

The main characters around which the story revolves take over an hour of screen time to reach the action. The first half showcases a family somewhere in England, which causes the main plot of the film to get somewhat lost. But all in all the film is a great experience with all its amazing sub-plots and effective scares.

The Conjuring (2013)

The film that began it all maintains a higher pedigree than all its later iterations. What the film manages to do with such a meager budget is truly astonishing. Going solely by the plot synopsis, this movie seems like a fairly generic horror film yet director James Wan manages to create a masterpiece through the introduction of deep characters, an amazingly creepy setting and phenomenal production.

The story comes off as grounded at all times, making its characters relatable and memorable. The Conjuring effectively incorporates the use of flashbacks and exposition while simultaneously taking audiences on a journey. The Conjuring, therefore, takes the top spot on the list.

