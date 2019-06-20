Justine Rumeau Nihalani funeral: Actress Sonakshi Sinha along with her mother and brother, Boney Kapoor, Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff were some of the celebrities who attended the prayer meet of Justine Nihalani on Monday

Justine Rumeau Nihalani funeral: Justine Rumeau Nihalani, the daughter-in-law of former censor board member chief Pahlaj Nihalani breathed her last on June 16, 2019. She was married to Pahlaj Nihalani’s son Vicky Nilhani.

Justine Rumeau Nihalani was suffering from a terminal disease and died at the Jalok Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 43 on Sunday, with her husband Vicky Nihlani by her side.

The last rites for the daughter-in-law of Pahlaj were conducted today on Wednesday, June 20, 2019, and many celebrities and stars came to pay their respect to Justine Nihalani.



At the prayer meet conducted for Justine Rumeau Nilhani at ISKCON temple, actor Sonakshi Sinha was seen with mother Poonam Sinha and one of her brothers. Other celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kapoor and Sunil Shetty were also attendees who came to pay their respect to the late daughter-in-law of the Nilhani family.



Pahlaj Nihalani, who besides being the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification was also a film producer and some of his movies are Julie 2, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen among others.

Some of his associates and friends from the industry had turned up to pay their condolences to the Nihalani Family. Some of the other celebrities who came to share the grievances of the family were Amrita Aurora, Anees Bazmee, filmmaker David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon’s Husband Anil Thadar and actor Kunal Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.



Justine Rumeau Nihalani was suffering for the past one year and she and her husband who were residents of Jaipur had shifted to Mumbai months ago for her treatment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App