Bollywood singer Mika Singh was arrested in Dubai for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old Brazilian girl in Dubai on Thursday dawn. The arrest was made at 3 pm at Bur Dubai bar. However, this is not the first time that Mika Singh has come into the limelight for controversial headlines. Earlier to this too, he courted a lot of controversies. We have a few enlisted a few controversies for which this Bollywood singer grabbed our eyeballs.

Mika Singh slaps a doctor at a concert

In 2015, Mika slapped a fan during a concert in Delhi. The concert was organised by Delhi Ophthalmological Society. Mika was busy with an onstage activity with several fans. He was annoyed by one of the doctors present in the crowd. A case was also filed against the singer. The doctor alleged he suffered an injury in his ear due to the slap.

Mika Singh-Bipasha Basu kiss controversy

The second controversy happened during an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil. Mika claimed that Bipasha Basu had kissed him. Mika tweeted an image of the lipstick mark on his cheek. Later, Bipasha took to Twitter to clarify the news. She wrote that he was kissed by Ali Asgar who played Dadi on the show.

Mika Singh hit-and-run case

In 2011, Mika was named as a suspect in a hit-and-run case. He hit his hummer into an autorickshaw. However, the singer denied that he was driving the car. The passenger in the auto was injured in the accident.

Mika Singh-Rakhi Sawant kiss controversy

In 2006, the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant filed a molestation case against Mika Singh. She alleged that the singer forcibly kissed her. However, Mika denied the allegations, and said that Rakhi had kissed him first and he was only kissing her back.

Mika Singh involved in a case of smuggling people

Singh was involved in a case related to sending some people out of India illegally. He was allegedly accused along with his elder brother Daler Mehndi. However, later Mika proved all the allegations wrong.

