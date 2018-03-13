Drama queen Rakhi Sawant and controversies cannot stay away from each other for a very long time. The controversy queen has lately accused Bollywood actress Sunny Leone of allegedly passing her number to the adult film industry. However, Raki claims that despite being offered a huge amount she has refused to feature in a porn film.

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is at it once again as now the actor-dancer is making news for accusing Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone of leaking her phone number! Yes, you read that right. The drama queen has accused Sunny of passing her phone number to the porn industry. Rakhi in a statement to the media said that she was apparently asked for her videos and medical certificate by some people from the adult film industry. She further claimed that a good amount was offered to her for featuring in an adult film but she declined the offer.

While speaking to a leading daily, Rakhi said that when she inquired about the person who has given her number to people from the adult film industry, she found out that it was none other than Bollywood diva Sunny Leone as they reportedly took Sunny’s name. “I will die but will never ever get into that world. I am an Indian girl and I know my values. Mein dil se Hindustani hoon (I’m an Indian by heart). When I asked them how they got my number, they took Sunny Leone’s name,” Rakhi Sawant told International Business Times, India.

Recently, Sunny and husband Daniel Weber became proud parents of twin boys via surrogacy when Rakhi, in an absurd Instagram video took a dig at Sunny Leone for becoming the mother of three kids as Sunny last year adopted a girl as well. Rakhi also claimed that Sunny Leone apparently called her after she posted a video reacting to the news of Sunny welcoming twins. Rakhi alleged that Sunny called her from an unknown number and was asking if she was jealous of her.

