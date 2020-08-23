Singer, YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate converted a dialogue scene from a Hindi daily soap into a rap song, since then people over internet have not kept calm, the Internet is literally flooded with memes on that particular scene from the show, watch the video and people's reactions here.

Memes on a scene from a daily soap called ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, have taken over the internet, after a music producer named Yashraf Mukhate “songified” the words of a character named Kokilaben of the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, that is to say, taken out snippets of her dialogues and arranged them in a form that sounds musical.

The particular character Kokilaben is berating her daughters-in-law Gopi and Rashi for their incompetence in the kitchen in the scene. The video has been attached below, Kokilaben is actually grilling Rashi and Gopi over keeping an empty pressure cooker on the flame.

Upon being asked, the musician said that it took five to six hours were spent over the course of two days for him to create this “rap”. As for why he chose Kokilaben, he replied that he loved the way she spoke, which, according to him, already had a rhythm. He made a few tweaks by adding some more sound to it and then uploaded it.

Also read: Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic glasses sold for $3,40,000 in UK auction

This random stranger on the internet named Yashraj Mukhate has made my day today ✌🏼 — s. (@desimarthastew) August 21, 2020

Also read: What Covid-19 pandemic? It’s party time for the Chinese, see photos

The video, less than a minute in length, is raging across the Internet, with many sharing it on their social media accounts. Even widely known people like Anurag Kashyap and Smriti Irani shared the song. With Indian daily soap operas long since being the epitome of overreacting and cringe, many wrote that this is the only piece of Indian TV that is tolerable.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals how she is always misunderstood for a French person

Keep streaming 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/kjFkZsudIl — N A A Z (@ughhpeople_) August 22, 2020

#rashi Take your time and watch this creativity of Yashraj Mukhate 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #starplus pic.twitter.com/K131qga1GB — Anand (@Mute_Spittaah) August 23, 2020