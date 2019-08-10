Coolie no. 1: The film is a remake of 1995 film with the exact name, the film was blockbuster of that era. The remake of Coolie no. 1 starring October actor Varun Dawan and Simba actress Sara Ali Khan is expected to release on May 2020. Here are 5 interesting things to know about the film.

Coolie no. 1: Coolie no.1 is a remake of 1995 film directed by David Dhawan with the same name. The movie is Hindi comedy-drama which is full of punches and euphoria. In 1995 David Dhawan featured Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in the film. The director has now roped Sui Dhaga actor Varun Dhawan and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Here are five interesting things about this remake of Coolie no.1 that excites you to watch this film. Once again the makers are expecting the same response from the film.

1. The audience will amaze to see, Varun Dhawan performing Govinda on his remake of Coolie. No.1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal. Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever. These names are showing how fun the movie is going to be.

2. As mentioned above the film is a remake of 1995, Govinda starrer film Coolie No. 1, it is interesting to note that the film in 1995 has also been recreated from the Tamil Comedy-drama, titled Chinna Mapillai.

3. The film is again directed by the same director, the original film was also directorial of David Dhawan. People are accepting to make it even better than in 1995. Varun Dhawan seems extremely excited about the film as he frequently shares his looks from the set.

4. The film is releasing on May 1, 2020, this announcement of the release was made by Varun Dhawan himself on Twitter. The film is releasing on labour day. The cast is enthusiastic about the film, as the shooting has begun in Bangkok.

5. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are going to recreate the Blockbuster song Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha. The song will be soon released on YouTube. The audience is eagerly waiting to see this Varun and Sara performing on this song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App