Coolie No.1: After Veere Di Wedding Sikha Talsania is set to share screen space with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in film Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan. The movie is the remake of Govinda’s 1995 film of the same title.

Actress Sikha has worked in movies like Dil to Bacha Hai, Wake Up! Sid, and Veere Di Wedding. Now she is all set for her next project Coolie No. 1 releasing on May 1, 2020.

Shikha said, Acting in a director’s film like David Dhawan is what every actor aspires to be and I am also one of them. The icing on the cake is that I am getting a chance to work with stars like Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the film Coolie Number One. As soon as I got a proposal for this film, I said yes to it without delay.

While talking about her previous film Veere Di Wedding, she said, The audience will see me in a completely different character this time. In Veere Di Wedding, my character Meera has settled in people’s minds so far and I will try to show something beyond this time. This is also the biggest reason behind accepting this role.

She wrote, Agli Peshkash. Super duper excited to part of the Coolie No.1 Parivar. In cinemas on May 1, 2020.

Varun Dhawan took to twitter to welcome Sikha, he wrote, Shikha Talsania. It’s a pleasure to work with you and I am glad to have you as part of the family. Coolie No.1.

@ShikhaTalsania its a pleasure working with u glad to have u as part of the familiaaa #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/z18R9n6ZCc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Talking about the film Coolie No.1, Varun will be stepping into the shoes of veteran actor Govinda and Sara will step into the shoes of Karishma Kapoor. This is the remake of 1995 film with the same title. The film will hit the screen on MAy 1, 2020.

