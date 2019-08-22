Coolie No 1: Filmmaker David Dhawan is currently gearing up for Coolie No 1 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. Reports reveal that after Rajat Rawail, Anil Dhawan has joined the team of the film.

Coolie No 1: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. It is a remake of 1991 film with the same title and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020. The remake is directed by David Dhawan and Varun and Sara will be seen reprising the role iconic actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Some days back reports revealed that Judwaa 2 star Rajat Rawail has joined the cast of the film. Recently, the reports revealed that AndhaDhun actor Anil Dhawan has also joined the team of David Dhawan’s film.

The first schedule of the film was held in Bangkok where the entire team planned and executed the first schedule. Some days back, the team has returned and will soon begin with the second schedule. Reports also reveal that the director of the film David Dhawan has found his villain in Vikas Verma and he will also be joining the shoot.

Coolie No 1 is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Take a look at the official posters of Coolie No 1:

Some hours back, Varun Dhawan also shared a video with Paresh Rawal on a cart where Paresh can be seen sharing his experience of the first schedule. It seems that the entire team is much excited for the film. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, Sonam Bajwa, Prabhu Deva. It is a dance drama film which will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

