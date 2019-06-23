Coolie No 1: National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher recently revealed that he is not a part of the remake of the hit film Coolie No 1. Earlier there were speculations that Anupam Kher might play the role of Kader Khan but clarifying everything the actor has now put all the speculations to rest. The remake will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and will release in May 2020.

The remake of Coolie No 1 will be directed by David Dhawan. Talking about the original series of 1995, the film was a cult classic that featured Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Moreover, Kader Khan played the role of Hoshyar Chand.

The remake will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. This will be for the first time when Sara and Varun will be collaborating and it is expected that both the hardworking actors will try their best as the expectations from the remake films are a little high than the original. Moreover, to portray the characters of Govinda and Karisma is itself a difficult task.

Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the hardworking actors who has proved himself well on-screens in every project. The actor did his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in the year 2012 and post to it, the actor has tried from head to toe to impress his fans with his talent. Rather it is playing the role of Veer in Dilwale, Humpty in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Dan on October, the actor has always done justice with his roles in the film.

