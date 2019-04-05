Coolie No.1: The famous classic Indian film Coolie No. 1, will soon get a remake which will feature actor Varun Dhawan and Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, According to media speculations, the first look of the film will likely to be released on April 24 on Varun Dhawan's 25th Birthday.

Coolie No.1: First look of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's film likely to be released on April 24

Legendary actor Govinda ‘s iconic film Coolie No. 1, will soon get a remake which will starrer Kalanak actor Varun Dhawan and starlet Sara Ali Khan. Soon after the news of the remake had dropped audience are waiting eagerly to witness two stars coming together for this film. According to media speculations, the 90,s hit film will be helmed by David Dhawan who previously made a remake of Judwaa, that starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor in the lead, with his son Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, titled Judwaa 2. If rumours are to be believed, the first look of the Coolie No. 1 remake will likely to be released on April 24 on Varun Dhawan’s 25th Birthday. Sara has placed herself in the headlines since her debut, and all Sara fans are extremely curious to watch her upcoming films,i.e Love Aajkal 2 and Coolie No. 1 remake.

According to rumours, the two professionals have already started their shooting for the film. Sara seems to be simultaneously working for both the movies. Both the talented actors have their separate fan base and the new pair will surely set the theatre on fire with their on-screen chemistry. Last year, Sara took away all appreciation for her effortlessly flawless acting skills. Whereas, Varun has had an eminent track record at the box office. It can be said that Sara’s bucket list is going empty because when she had made her first on-screen appearance on Koffee With Karan, she had revealed that the one actor she wants to star opposite is Varun Dhawan and the one actor she wanted to date is Kartik Aayan with whom she is presently working with.

The two most prominet actor of the Bollywood will act upon Govinda’s Hindi comedy movie which made him receive Star Screen Award for his role in this movie as the performer of the decade whereas the movie was one of the first successful movies in Karisma Kapoor’s filmy career. So, it will be a tough job for both the actors to maintain the same level of entertainment for the upcoming movie.

