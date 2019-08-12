Coolie No 1 first look posters: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is ringing in her birthday today on the sets of Coolie No. 1. While sharing the first look poster of the film, Varun Dhawan wished the birthday girl in a quirky manner.

Coolie No 1 first look posters: With her quick wit, impressive personality, stunning looks and back to back hits Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the most promising actors of the Bollywood industry. Continuing her hit run at the cinema screens and in the hearts of fans, the actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor remake for Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film have released the first official posters of the film that are taking social media by a storm. Varun Dhawan, who is playing Coolie Raju in the film, shared a poster with Sara on his Instagram account and wished her in a quirky manner.

While sharing the poster, Varun wrote in the caption, ‘Heroine tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya’. He further wished her a very happy birthday. Dressed in a shimmery golden off-shoulder dress, Sara looks ravishing on the poster on Coolie No. 1. Looking at the poster, we are rest assured that the duo will surely bring an explosion of entertainment and glamour on the big screen.

Directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 1995 film that goes by the same name and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2020, which will also mark Labour Day. Along with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever.

