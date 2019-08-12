Coolie No. 1: The countdown for the first official posters of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has begun. Amid high expectations, two posters of Coolie No. 1 have surfaced online and are going viral in no time.

The air on social media is filled with excitement for the first official posters of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. An adaptation of 1995 film originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan and it is touted as one of the biggest entertainers of 2020. As the countdown for the posters for Coolie No. 1 begins, two posters have surfaced online featuring the lead actors.

Promising to offer a fun ride, the posters seem like the original ones. In the first poster, Varun Dhawan is dressed as a coolie donning a red kurta, white pants, brown kolhapuris styled with a black belt, a scarf and a white topi. The poster also mentions that it is going to be David Dhawan’s 45th film. Another poster features Sara Ali Khan in a glamorous role holding Varun Dhawan aka the coolie by his collar. Dressed in a shimmery golden dress and open tresses, Sara looks phenomenal. Interestingly, it is also Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today.

While the makers of the film are yet to release the official posters or react to the ones leaked online, Fans are ready to expect an entertainment bonanza on the big screen. It will be the first time that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen space on the big screen. The shooting of the film began last week in Bangkok and Varun Dhawan’s mom Karuna Dhawan gave the mahurat clap.

Slated for a May 1, 2020 release, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Raval, Johny Level, Rajpal Yadav. Along with Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi while Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan.

