Coolie No 1: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are the newest Coolie No 1 jodi on the block. As Coolie No 1 new posters make a buzz on social media, fans are expressing their excitement and calling it a hit already.

Coolie No 1: Bollywood and cinephiles are all set to welcome a new coolie with Coolie No. 1 remake. After Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, Varun Dhawan is all set to play a modern age coolie and the excitement of fans is sky-rocketing day by day. While David Dhawan will helm the Coolie No. 1 once again after 1995 release, Sara Ali Khan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor as the leading lady of the film.

While the makers of the film are yet to release first look posters of the leading pair, two new posters of Coolie No. 1 remake have surfaced online. The first poster features Varun Dhawan as a quirky and fun Coolie and the second one showcases the fresh pairing of Sara and Varun. In the second poster, Sara is seen bewitching Varun with her glamorous avatar.

Soon after the posters made their way online, fans have been finding it difficult to contain their excitement. Reacting to the posters on Twitter, fans are saying that it seems like Coolie No 1 is all set to emerge as the highest grossing movie of 2020. Praising their on-screen chemistry, fans have also called the posters a perfect Eidi.

Directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No. 1 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2020. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in prominent roles. Along with Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Street Dancer 3D while Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic film opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

