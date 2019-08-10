Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have started shooting for Coolie No. 1 remake produced by David Dhawan. Pictures from the sets of the upcoming comedy-drama were leaked recently showcasing the theme of the first shot. Have a look.

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have started shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. Makers of the film have scheduled the beginning scenes of the movie in Bangkok, Thailand. Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 90’s popular film with the same featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. This is the fourth film Sara is shooting in two years. She finished shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 recently with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aryan. Sara made her debut from Kedarnath and later appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Simba.

The remake of Coolie No.1 is being helmed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan and this will be his second film with dad after Judwaa. A few days back, both the actors Sara and Varun were spotted at the airport wearing Coolie No.1 jackets. A picture has been leaked from the sets of the upcoming comedy-drama. The pictures feature Sara and Varun posing for the camera wearing Pink outfits.

Filmmaker David Dhawan told in an interview that he was confused about making the remake. It took him one year to work on the remake with the help of original Govinda’s Coolie No.1 writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue. Fans are very much excited for the remake and watch Sara and Varun sharing the screen space.

On the work front, after completing this movie Sara will be seen in next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Varun has recently finished shooting for Street Dancer 3 which is a sequel of ABCD series.

