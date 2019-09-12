Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan shared a post on twitter in which team coolie no. 1 had decided to use steel bottles instead of plastics bottles . to which Prime Minister Narender Modi reacted and said it was a good gesture by the team.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie no. 1 which is a remake of Karishma Kapoor and Govinda’s 1995 film is already a talk of the town because of Varun miss no chance to share the set activities to his fans. recently the actor shared a photo in which the entire team was holding the steel bottles.

He captioned the photo and wrote that the nation now required a plastic-free nature, he appreciated the initiative that PM took. He said that everybody can develop a change by joining hands and with small changes. He added that there will be no more plastic bottles on the sets of Coolie no. 1 and everybody will use steel bottles.

To which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted and said that it was a great gesture shown by the team of Coolie No. 1. He added that that is felt great to see how the film industry is taking interest to make country plastic-free. Pm Modi appreciated the team for their positive gesture towards Swatch Bharat Abhiyan.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Varun Dhawan replied to PM Modi and said thank you Prime Minister, cleaning is the first lesson that we learnt at home. He added that he believed the initiative that was started by PM Modi for clean India, should support by every Indian and must work on it. It is our pledge to make India number 1 in cleaning.

धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी.साफ सफाई की शुरुआत घर की सबसे पहली शिक्षा होती है और मेरा यह मानना है कि जिस तरह से स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की शुरुआत आपने की है उसमें हरेक भारतीय को अपना योगदान देना चाहिए. स्वच्छता के हिसाब से भारत को नंबर 1 बनाना हमारा संकल्प है. https://t.co/rz69ZukGwT — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 12, 2019

Although, everyone knows that how much celebs are regular users of Plastics when it comes to their bags, food, chips, make-up or anything else is just packed in plastics. However, using steel bottles might be an awareness step but it might be the publicity stunt as well.

It might have done to give attention to the film, the reaction of PM Modi with his personal handle also seemed unrequired. Viewers take it is as a promotion to the no plastic mission and as well as they seek it as an attention-seeking stem by the team of Coolie No. 1.

