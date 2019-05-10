One of the most exciting new age couples that will hit the silver screens together this year is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The duo has already begun shooting for their upcoming movie Coolie No 1 and their magical chemistry will rock the screens soon. According to the latest reports on the movie, Bollywood beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is also eyeing a role in it. If the rumors are to go by, the movie will have two leading ladies in it. Details inside!

Bollywood’s 2019 is going to be full of excitement as the industry will welcome a lot of new things. From a lot of new faces coming to many new on-screen couples, Bollywood has a lot of freshness to offer. One of the most exciting new age couples that will hit the silver screens together this year is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The duo has already begun shooting for their upcoming movie Coolie No 1 and their magical chemistry will rock the screens soon. The remake of 90s hit is all set to hit the silver screens next year, May 1, 2020.

According to the latest reports on the movie, Bollywood beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is also eyeing a role in it. If the rumors are to go by, the movie will have two leading ladies in it. While Sara Ali Khan plays the lead role, even Jacqueline Fernandez seems interested in one of the significant characters. Reports say that the Bollywood queen wants to play the character of Sara Ali Khan’s sister in the film.

In the first part, the original Coolie No 1 showcased Kader Khan’s efforts to link his second daughter Shalini with Govinda and if Jacqueline Fernandes bags the role, she will be romancing Varun Dhawan once again. The actor was reported saying that she is quite impressed with Varun Dhawan’s acting and she is keen to play a role in Coolie No 1. The movie will be helmed by David Dhawan, like the last part.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez last sizzled on the silver screen opposite Salman Khan in Race 3. These days she is prepping up for her next release Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie Drive will cast Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput together for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan has a knit full of projects. On one side, he is quite busy with the hectic wrapping of street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. And on the other hand, rumors of him prepping for his marriage with Natasha Dalal has been surfacing on the internet for a long time now. Chances are that the wedding will take place in the month of November.

