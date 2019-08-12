Coolie No 1 motion poster: After teasing the fans with the teaser, finally the makers of the much-awaited film Coolie No 1 have released the motion posters of the film. The posters have created a buzz on social media and are currently garnering praises from all corners.

Coolie No 1 motion poster: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. After inciting the audience with the teaser, finally, the makers revealed the official motion poster of the film featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. In one of the posters, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a red jacket and white pants with a coolie’s cap. Further with crazy expressions, Varun Dhawan is looking perfect as coolie Raju.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar has praised the first look of the lead stars and called the film a super hit. Further, he also congratulated the director and Varun’s father David Dhawan for the film. Not only him, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Ekta Kapoor have also praised the posters. Talking about the film, it is the remake of 1995 film of the same title that featured iconic actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The shoot of the film has already started in Bangkok and the entire team is much excited about the film. Moreover, the writer of the film Farhan Samji also shared a video of the first day of shoot in Thailand with Coolie No 1 badges. The film is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

Varun Dhawan last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Moreover, Varun will also be seen in Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer is among the much-awaited films which will also feature Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting roles.

Superb!!!!! Here’s to a super hit ahead!!!!! Big love to Davidji! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/rpEtwiJoOF — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2019

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actor will be next seen in Imitiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. IThe film narrates a love story that will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App