Coolie No 1 motion poster: After teasing the fans with the teaser, finally the makers of the film unveiled the first poster featuring Varun Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th film which features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Coolie No 1 is a comedy film which is the remake of 1995 film with the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. After a series of posters surfacing online, finally, Varun Dhawan released the official motion poster where he can be seen as coolie Raju.