Coolie No 1 motion poster: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. Recently, the makers unveiled the first poster featuring Varun Dhawan as Coolie Raju. Have a look

Coolie No 1 motion poster: After teasing the fans with the teaser, finally the makers of the film unveiled the first poster featuring Varun Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th film which features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Coolie No 1 is a comedy film which is the remake of 1995 film with the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. After a series of posters surfacing online, finally, Varun Dhawan released the official motion poster where he can be seen as coolie Raju.

