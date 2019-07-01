Coolie No 1: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently all set for their upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 of 1995. Recently, the reports revealed that Paresh Rawal will play the role of Hoshiyar Chand, father of Sara Ali Khan in the film

Coolie No 1: After not so promising performance of his last film Kalank, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No 1 which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film has been making headlines since the announcement and fans are eagerly waiting for the fresh couple Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan to share the screens together. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who is best known for his comedy flicks, will also appear in the film.

As per the reports, Paresh Rawal will appear in the role of Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen father, which was played by Kader Khan in the original series and became the father of Karisma Kapoor in 1995 Coolie No 1. Reports reveal that soon the team will start with the shoot in Bangkok in the month of August.

Recently, a source close to the makers revealed that after completing the overseas schedule, the team will then head to Goa for the second big schedule of the film. Moreover, the makers are much excited to feature Paresh Rawal as the humour of the film will rotate around his character. Though the role of Hoshiyar Chand was more in the orthodox zone, the new one will surely b a little twisted as per the modern day approach.

The Bangkok schedule will take place for 20 days and soon the entire team will join Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the capital of Thailand. Reports also reveal that Disha Patani can also appear in the film in the role of Sara Ali Khan’s sister, however, it is not confirmed yet. The film will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

