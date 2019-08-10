Coolie No. 1: The shooting of the much-anticipated film Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan has begun in Bankok. The romantic comedy will also feature Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in the supporting roles.

Coolie No. 1: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have started shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 in Bankok, Thailand. The romantic comedy is the remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor’s 90’s film Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan is producing the remake. Apart from Varun and Sara, popular comedians Rajpal Yadav and Johnny lever will also be a part of the film.

Rajpal Yadav has worked with David Dhawan in films like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. This is the third time Rajpal and Varun will be working together for a movie. He said it will be a successful hattrick and he loves working with Varun. Rajpal also thanked David for reestablishing him through the movie Judwaa 2. Rajpal is truly grateful for the opportunity. He was last seen in Total Dhamaal and has many movies ahead including Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan, Mavaan and Bole Chudiyan.

Apart from Rajpal another famous comedian Johnny Lever will be seen in the remake. As per reports, Johnny will be playing Tiku Talsania’s role of an inspector from the original Govinda starrer. Johnny said he has worked with David in many films earlier including Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Judwaa 2. Johnny praised David saying he has a good understanding of comedy and it will be great to work for the wonderful role. He sais he’s looking forward to work with Varun as well.

Meanwhile, Varun has finished shooting for Street Dancer 3 which is slated to release next year. On the other hand, Sara recently finished shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. This will be Sara’s fourth movie in two years. Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

