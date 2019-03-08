Coolie No.1 remake: After the stunning multi-starrer period drama Kalank, Varun Dhawan will hit the silver screen with other unique storylines. Well, one of the most awaited Bollywood remakes Coolie No 1 has been confirmed by Varun Dhawan. The Sui Dhaaga star will be starring in the second remake of his career after Judwaa 2. In a interview, he hinted about the leading lady of the film. Here' what we know!

Varun Dhawan is one of the rising stars of Bollywood who is riding high on success these days. As the makers released Varun Dhawan’s look as Zafar from his upcoming movie Kalank, fans have been drooling over it. After wrapping up the Abhishek Varman directorial, the actor is all set to star in Remo D’ Souza’s Street Dancer romancing Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan received many applauds for his performance in Sui Dhaaga and since then, he has been getting endless offers.

Good news! Well, Varun Dhawan has finally confirmed the remake of iconic 90s film Coolie No.1. The first part of the original one starred Govinda opposite Karishma Kapoor and proved to be one of the major hits. Varun Dhawan is all set to work for another remake after Judwaa 2 and he is quite excited for it. While an interview with the BBC, he talked about his forthcoming projects.

Varun Dhawan also confirmed that Coolie No 1 remake will be helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed Judwaa 2. When Varun was asked about the leading lady, Alia Bhatt or Sara Ali Khan, he replied saying that he can’t do every movie with Alia Bhatt. Not naming anyone, Varun said that everyone will get to know the name of female lead very soon but Alia and he are not working together.

Now that Varun has cleared the air about Alia, it is quite sure that Sara Ali Khan will be bagging the project. Although no official confirmation is made, there were rumours that Sara Ali Khan will soon star opposite Varun Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More