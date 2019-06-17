Coolie No.1: The much talked about Coolie no.1 remake in which the audience will see actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will not see any porter in London or elsewhere. Other than the title of the movie, the remake will be completely different from the 1995 original.

2020 release Coolie No.1, will not see Actor Varun dhawan as porter in London or elsewhere

Coolie No.1 remake: There has been a lot of buzz in the Bollywood industry, since the announcement of the remake of the 1995 Coolie No.1. The remake of the movie in which we’ll see father and son pair, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan work together, will also see actress Sara Ali Khan as its female lead.

Dismissing the speculation that the makers of the movie will recreate Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus in London, filmmaker David Dhawan said that “Coolie No.1 was 25 years ago. Society has changed radically since then. How can we have the same situation since then.” He further added that “there will be no collie, no VT station in London or elsewhere.”

Sources close to the movie have said that there will be no coolie angle in the new remake of Coolie no.1. It’ll just be the title used as the title Coolie no.1 is catchy and has a very great recall value, like Farah Khan’s Tees Mar Khan, had nothing to do with any Khan (the movie had Akshay Kumar in the lead role). The new movie coolie no.1 will not see actor Varun Dhawan as a porter.

In response to rumors of him acting as a Coolie in the upcoming movie Actor Varun Dhawan took on to twitter “not true but this actually made me laugh. thank you for the humor.

After this revelation by director David Dhawan and film writer Rumi Jeffery, the fans cannot wait to see what the next Coolie no.1 is to be all about.

The original Coolie no.1 was a romantic comedy which saw Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the lead role. The 1995 movie revolved around the life of a low-income porter, who poses as a millionaire and tries to win the heart of a rich man’s daughter.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starer Collie No.1 remake is set to release on May 1, 2020.

