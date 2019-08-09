Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film Coolie No. 1 has gone on floors today. For the mahurat shot, Varun Dhawan's mother Karuna Dhawan clapped the board. Slated for 2020 release, Coolie No. 1 will be directed by David Dhawan.

24 years down the line, Bollywood classic film Coolie No 1 is all set to be remade with a new cast. Varun Dhawan will reprise Govinda’s role while Sara Ali Khan will play Karisma Kapoor’s character. The film went on floors in Bangkok today and photos from the sets have surfaced on social media, raising excitement among the anticipated cinema-goers.

Kickstarting the shooting of Coolie No. 1 on a positive note, Varun Dhawan’s mother Karuna Dhawan gave the mahurat clap. Pooja Entertainment, who are bankrolling the film, shared a photo of Karuna Dhawan on Instagram and said that it was a special moment for everyone. They also thanked her for clapping the first shot for Coolie No. 1.

Like the original, Coolie No. 1 will also be helmed by David Dhawan. Speaking about the film, David Dhawan had earlier told a news portal that he started working on the script after re-watching the original film. He pondered upon the idea of remaking the film for 6 months before finally taking the decision. Calling it a new film all together, David Dhawan said that he has worked on the film with its original writer Rumi Jaffery on screenplay and Farhad Samji on dialogues for about a year. The filmmaker added that he wants to make a film that people can watch time and again.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan had told another daily that the essence of it is the same but the film is different. Instead of a remake, it is an adaptation with the same title. Along with Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever. The film is slated for a theatrical release next year.

