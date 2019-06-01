Coolie No 1 remake: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are among the most talented actors of the industry who are all set to share the screens in their upcoming film which is a remake of Coolie No 1. Reports reveal that the shoot of the film will begin from August in Bangkok.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently gearing for their upcoming film which is a remake of Coolie No 1. Filmmaker David Dhawan seems very excited for the remake of the film and announced about the project on Varun’s birthday. Reports suggest that David is currently searching for locations and will soon begin with the shooting schedule of the film.

The original film Coolie No 1 was among the blockbuster hit films of 1991 which featured Govinda and Karisma. Reports reveal that the shoot of the film will begin in August and will take place in Bangkok. Reports also reveal that the first schedule will begin in Goa where Varun Dhawan will be joined by Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. The main idea behind shooting for the film in foreign is to appeal to today’s generation and make it more interesting than the original one.

The fresh vibe with new characters will make the film more intriguing but the basic plot of the film where a coolie is stuck between two girls remains the same as the original series. The director revealed that slight changes in the screenplay will make the film more appealing with the new flavour of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Reports also revealed that this will be the third collaboration of Varun Dhawan with his dad David after hit films like Judwaa and Main Tera Hero and is expected that both the son and father will create a buzz with this remake. This will be the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s last film, Kalank, the film couldn’t fulfil the expectations of the fans and critics and somehow failed to do wonders at the box office. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

