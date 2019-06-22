Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are set to star together in the remake of Coolie No. 1. The film will be directed by David Dhawan. The two stars will recreate the iconic song of movie Govinda, Karishma Kapoor starrer song - Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha. The song was one of the most popular songs from the 1995, Coolie No. 1 film.

Varun had also confirmed that his dad, David Dhawan is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani.But the actor had said that the new venture will not be a direct remake of the Govinda-Karisma film.

Varun, who is currently working on Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in Kalank. The film failed to make any impression on the audience. The Kalank actor has been also roped by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan and is all set to return in a big budget war saga titled Rannbhoomi. The movie is set to go on floors by 2020 end.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her powerful debut last year with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, received critical acclaim for her acting in the movie. She was then seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which emerged as a blockbuster. The film proved a successful venture for the actor.

Meanwhile, the Simmba actor is in Shimla for her upcoming film tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2 which is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The other lead actor is being performed by Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

