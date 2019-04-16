Coolie No.1 remake: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will reportedly recreate the songs Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana in their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 remake. The film originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Coolie No. 1 remake will be announced on Varun's birthday on April 24.

Coolie No.1 remake: Audiences are up for a treat as Bollywood is all set to present a new filmy Jodi of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1. The cult comedy flick featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles so the new-age on-screen couple is surely up for a challenge. While the star cast will be revamped, David Dhawan will be coming back to the director’s seat for the film. Buzz has it that makers of the film will be announcing the film on Varun’s birthday on April 24 at an event.

Recent reports suggest that the filmmakers have decided to retain popular songs like Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana in the remake. Considering the popularity of songs among fans, they will not remix the songs. A source close to the team has also revealed to an entertainment portal that Varun Dhawan will not be wearing a coolie uniform in the film. Nowadays, the coolies do not wear a red and white uniform and are often seen in jeans and t-shirts.

Varun will also not be seen spending a lot of time at the railway station. After establishing his character, most of the comedy scenes will be shot outside the station. While Sara has maintained her silence on the project, Varun said in one of his recent interviews that the script has been finalised and it will be a challenge for him to carve out a memorable role.

Before Coolie No. 1 remake announcement, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Slated for a theatrical release tomorrow, i.e April 17, the film is expected to take box office by a storm. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s next co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

