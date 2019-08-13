Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday with Varun Dhawan and the team of her upcoming film Coolie No 1. The entire team is in Bangkok and is busy with the shoot of the film. Take a look at the viral pictures of the birthday celebration–

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with Varun Dhawan on the sets of the film

Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of making heads turns with her stunning looks as well as talent. The actor is currently gearing up for her next project Coolie No 1 with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The hottie is currently in Bangkok for the shooting of the film and was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her co-star Varun Dhawan and her team.

In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan was seen dressed in a light dress with a no-makeup look and is cutting the cake with her entire team of Coolie No 1. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was dressed in a blue shirt. Talking about the film, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be collaborating for the first time and will reprise the role of iconic actors Govinda and Karisma from the original film of 1995.

Moreover, reports also revealed that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan flew to Bangkok to celebrate Sara Ali Khan’s birthday. To make her feel even more special, Kartik Aaryan also posted a cute picture with Sara Ali Khan on Instagram with a sweet message. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can be seen together with a birthday cake.

Take a look at the pictures–



On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Imitiaz Ali’s next project titled Aaj Kal with her costar Kartik. The film is the remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

