Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan Starrer Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.The film is the remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film of the same name. The remake is slated to release on the occasion of Labour Day May 1, 2020.
In a recent interview, Sara said, she is happy about playing the character of Karisma in the film and her nervousness will not overpower her performance. According to her its a privilege and she will not ruin it. She said it will be difficult to fit into the role perfectly but she wants to look carefree in the movie just like Karisma. Kedarnath actor also revealed that she will do a song remake and her excitement level for that is very high. However, it will be interesting to see how she fits into the role.
The plot of the film revolves around Karisma who falls in love with a coolie and her father is against it. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever among others. The filming of the comedy-drama began last month and makers of the film released the first poster a few weeks ago. Coolie No 1 has created a lot of buzz among fans and they are excited to watch the remake with a new cast.
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
On the work front, Sara made her Bollywood debut from the film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she had a small role in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The actor recently finished shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with boyfriend Kartik Aryan. Sara will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.