Coolie No.1: The much-awaited film remake Coolie No.1 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan has created buzz on social media from the time it was announced. Sara Ali Khan talked about playing Karisma's role in the romantic comedy, Read on to know more.

Coolie No.1: Sara Ali Khan says her nervousness will not overpower the privilege to play Karisma's role in the remake

Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan Starrer Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.The film is the remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film of the same name. The remake is slated to release on the occasion of Labour Day May 1, 2020.

In a recent interview, Sara said, she is happy about playing the character of Karisma in the film and her nervousness will not overpower her performance. According to her its a privilege and she will not ruin it. She said it will be difficult to fit into the role perfectly but she wants to look carefree in the movie just like Karisma. Kedarnath actor also revealed that she will do a song remake and her excitement level for that is very high. However, it will be interesting to see how she fits into the role.

The plot of the film revolves around Karisma who falls in love with a coolie and her father is against it. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever among others. The filming of the comedy-drama began last month and makers of the film released the first poster a few weeks ago. Coolie No 1 has created a lot of buzz among fans and they are excited to watch the remake with a new cast.

On the work front, Sara made her Bollywood debut from the film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she had a small role in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The actor recently finished shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with boyfriend Kartik Aryan. Sara will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

