Coolie No.1: Sara Ali Khan spotted clicking pictures with kids at the airport while returning from Bangkok

Recently Sara was spotted in the airport where she was wearing a white crop top and blue denim teamed up with white sneakers and she was looking delightful. Sara never fails to connect with her fans and this time while Saara was seen on the airport showing very sweet gesture to her little fan in the airport by clicking selfies with her and pampering her.

Sara Ali Khan has already won the heart of the public through her amazing acting skills. In her debut film Kedarnath, she received a lot of appreciation from the audience as she acted really well in the film. After Kedarnath, Sara was seen opposite superstar Ranveer Singh in the film Simba and this film was a big hit and Sara’s acting was appreciated in this film too.

Nowadays Sara is busy in shooting Coolie No. 1 in which Varun Dhawan is opposite her, the actress is in Bangkok these days for the shoot. This is Sara’s first film opposite Varun Dhawan and fans are waiting to see their chemistry on the big screen.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Govinda’s film with the same name. In this film, Varun Dhawan is the male lead of the film and Sara Ali Khan is the female lead of the film. The film is directed by David Dhawan and will hit the big screens on May 01, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan also finished shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film. In this film, her co-star is Kartik Aaryan and both of them shared a lot of pictures from the location of the shoot. A while back Kartik Aaryan wished Sara on her birthday through an Instagram post and both celebrated together in Bangkok.

