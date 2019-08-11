Coolie No 1 teaser: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan are all set for the release of their upcoming film Coolie No 1. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the teaser of the film and announced that the official poster will be out tomorrow. Take a look at the teaser–

Coolie No 1 teaser: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Coolie No 1. Recently, the makers of the film revealed the first teaser which showcased a glimpse of a coolie balancing many bags and suitcases with some music in the background. With the teaser, the makers revealed that the official poster of the film will be out tomorrow. It seems that the entire team of the film is much-excited and are leaving no chance of promoting the film.

Talking about the film, it is a remake of star Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film with the same title of 1995. Together both Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan commenced with the shoot yesterday and their first picture from the sets also went viral. Reports also revealed that the film will release on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1, 2020.

Currently, Varun Dhawan is much excited for the film and revealed that the film is not a remake but an official adaptation of 1995 film. He further added that he personally wanted to feature in this adaptation as it is a family entertainer and one of the funniest films he has ever watched. He further said that he wanted to bring that fun back on-screens with his father David Dhawan, who is the director of the film.

Take a look at the teaser–

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan… Teaser poster of #CoolieNo1… Main posters will be out tomorrow [Mon]… Filming has commenced in #Bangkok… Directed by David Dhawan… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh… 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/z9C7OA5BHW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2019

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Remo D’s Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is among the highly anticipated films which is the sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2. Moreover, together both Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screens for the first time. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

