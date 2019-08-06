Coolie No.1: A mirthful actor Varun Dhawan seems all set for his next project Coollie No.1, a remake of 1995 Bollywood film starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Coolie No.1: Varun Dhawan advise fans not take life too seriously, shares an amusing video of the makeover

Coolie No.1: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is known for his charming look and funloving character is all set for his most awaited film Coolie No.1.Varun Dhawan shares a video of his makeover for the film and also took to Instagram, saying that do not take life too seriously. You will never get out it alive-Elbert Hubbart n joy Karo Bhai leaving for Coolie no.1.

Varun Dhawan also shared video on twitter by giving a different caption,’ Thoda smile Bhi Zaroori Hain hope it makes you smile’.Fans are enjoying the video and giving loads of love to Varun Dhawan in comments. Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie directed by David Dhawan.

In an earlier interview actor said I feel honoured, grateful and excited to be the part of the film. Also, said it is not the remake, it is an adaptation and the film is totally different. Actor Paresh Raval, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever are also part of the film. Whereas Paresh Raval will be taking place of Kader Khan from the original.

The actor earlier was busy in shooting and has just finished the shoot of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D directed by Remo D’Souza. Now Varun Dhavan is back on work with the same energy for the film Coolie No.1 directed by his father. Reports say the song ‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ from the original film also features the rendition of this song. It also said Tanishq Bagchi will be recomposing this song.

Coolie No.1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Twitter: Says when Varun Dhawan gets, Prepare for Coolie No.1

Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda 😛🤪smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile #vdfunnyshavingvideo https://t.co/pROezB51WX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 6, 2019

Instagram: Mentioned the name of Editor and Videomaker.

