Coolie No 1 remake: Varun Dhawan on the occasion of his 32nd birthday shared the news of working with his father David Dhawan for another comedy caper, Coolie No 1. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role and the shoot for the film begins in August this year. The announcement was made on the occasion of Varun’s 32nd birthday today.

Coolie No 1: As the Kalank star turns 32 today, the makers of the film Coolie number 1 David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagani will start the shoot of the film in August 2019. The movie which is starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role will also see Kedarnath and Simmba star Sara Ali Khan in the movie. David and Vashu Bhagani will be collaborating once again after the hysteric success Judwaa 2 which was a blockbuster hit at the box office!

To share this news, Bollywood critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the Big announcement news as the shoot for the film Coolie number 1 starts this August 2019. As per various reports, The shoot for the film had already commenced but as it is Varun Dhawan’s birthday the makers thought there is no better day to share the news of the movie going on floors!

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan who is just two movies old and made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has already made a mark in the industry with her back to back two blockbuster hits- Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba. The star will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and now in Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

See full movie Coolie no 1 starring Karishma Kapoor and Govinda here:

Whereas on the other hand Varun Dhawan who was last seen in mega-budget film Kalank as Zafar has already two films in a row- Street Dancer and Bharat. As the dancer, actor, and host turns 32 today, he has added one more film to his pocket- Coolie No 1.

See full movie Judwaa 2 here:

