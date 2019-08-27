Coolie No 1: It seems that the entire team of Coolie No 1 is excited as they are leaving no chance of teasing the fans with photos, videos, and BTS clips from the sets. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a video pulling Sara Ali Khan's leg during dance rehearsals. Watch here

Coolie No 1: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to impress everyone with their next project titled Coolie No 1. It is an official remake of 1995 film of the same title featuring iconic stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The team has recently finished with the first schedule of the film in Bangkok and the lead stars are currently busy preparing for the various dance sequences.

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video on his Instagram story where he is seen pulling Sara Ali Khan’s leg during dance rehearsals. Together, Sara Ali Khan and Varun will be collaborating for the first time and the fans are really excited to watch the duo together on the big screens.

Their dance numbers will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and the entire team is much excited for the film. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020. Coolie No 1 will be directed by David Dhawan and will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Pooja Entertainment.

Watch the hilarious video here–

Varun Dhawan will also be in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24, 2020. The film will feature Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, Aparshakti Khurana, Prabhu Deva, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will appear opposite Kartik Aaryan in their next project–Aaj Kal, helmed by Imitiaz Ali. The film is the sequel of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal of 2009.

