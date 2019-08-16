Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project Coolie No 1 in Bangkok. Recently, the actor wished his father David Dhawan happy birthday with some pictures from the sets. Have a look–

Coolie No 1: After Kalank, Varun Dhawan is again back on-screens with yet another film which is the remake of 1995 film Coolie No 1. It is directed by David Dhawan and will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for the first time on the same screens. The shoot of the film has already started in Bangkok and the entire team is much excited for the highly anticipated films Coolie No 1.

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from the sets with his dad and the director of the film David Dhawan to wish him Happy Birthday. In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen dressed in a Coolie’s uniform that includes a red jacket and white trousers with a batch. Further, David can be seen wearing the white cap and both of them are looking adorable together.

Some days back, the makers unveiled the official posters of the film featuring the lead stars– Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The shoot of the film began on August 7 when the writer Farhad Samji shared a video from the first day of the schedule. The entire team is leaving no stone unturned for the film as it is an adaptation of the hit 1995 film that featured iconic actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Moreover, the makers will also reprise the hit song–Main Toh Raste Se Jara Tha.

Take a look at the post–

Happy birthday 🥳 papa 🥇 मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1 pic.twitter.com/3WeF59budv — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2019

Coolie No 1 is among the special projects as Varun and David will be collaborating after Judwaa 2 and David will be managing director’s cap after two years. In an interview, David Dhawan revealed that since his brand of cinema is not easy, his son Varun will prepare well as it is not that easy to make people laugh.

Here are the posters

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rajpal Yadav Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

