Coolie No 1: After impressing the fans with period drama film Kalank, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set for his father David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1. Some days back, the shoot of the film started in Bangkok when the writer Farhad Samji shared a video wearing batches of Coolie No 1 on Instagram. The film will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

In the film, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be reprising the role of iconic actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The entire team of the film is much excited and are often snapped over dinners and get-togethers in Bangkok. Recently, a picture of Varun Dhawan posing with the team in Bangkok is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen dressed in a casual t-shirt with denim with the cast including–Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rumi Jaffrey and Sahid Vaid.

Coolie No 1 is among the highly anticipated films which is helmed by David Dhawan and will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Moreover, it is also expected that Vikas Verma will also appear in a negative role in the remake of Coolie No 1. He revealed that he had no idea that David Dhawan will choose him for the much-awaited film. Reports also revealed that Vikas has already started shooting for the film in Thailand. Vikas also revealed that he is also a big fan of Varun Dhawan and it will be a huge thing to share the screens with him. He further said that he will try his best to do justice with his role in the film.

