Coolie No 1: After facing a slump with Kalank, Varun Dhawan is all set to step into the shoes of Govinda for Coolie No 1. On Monday, the actor shared a hilarious video on social media to introduce his on-screen character Kunwar Mahendra Pratap.

After Salman Khan, if there is one actor who can claim the title of a mass entertainer then it has to be Varun Dhawan. Be it Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, ABCD 2 or Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Varun has charmed his way into everyone’s hearts, which has also translated into box office numbers. Even though his last release Kalank tanked at the cinema screens, the actor has kept his die-hard fans excited with the next film Coolie No 1.

Post wrapping up the Bangkok shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, Varun shared a quirky video today on his Instagram account that will leave you in splits. The video begins with him calling in his designer Shiraz for more jewelery and insists on him calling Varun his Maalik. Shiraz retorts by saying he is never going to call him Maalik, neither is he poor. With Varun’s funny accent, quirky style and a 90’s inspired background score, the video ranks high in the entertainment quotient.

While introducing his character as Kunwar Mahendra Pratap, Varun can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit with neon details, gold chains and colourful sneakers. In the video, Varun is also seen carrying a signature Coolie No 1 water bottles, which gained popularity after the team decided to go plastic-free and carry re-usable bottles.

A hit on social media, the video has already garnered more than 3 lakh views while celebrities like Kiara Advani, Rhea Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Bipasha Basu among many others have reacted to the video. Varun Dhawan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Govinda in Coolie No 1 remake and has been paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time, who will reprise Karisma Kapoor’s role.

Directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No 1 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2020. Along with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in supporting roles.

